04.12.2021 Education

Karaga: 68 students benefit from Anta Education Fund

By Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya, Karaga
About 68 students have benefited from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Education Fund (AEF).

The money was presented to the beneficiary students in the constituency in fulfillment of a promise he made during the campaign season.

Speaking shortly after he presented the money to the beneficiaries, Dr. Anta pledged his support to the development of education in the constituency.

He noted that the educational fund was in fulfillment of the promise he gave as a candidate in the 2020 general elections to play a pivotal role in the educational journey of students in the area.

He recounted that even before he became a member of Parliament for the area, he already supported 43 students at different stages in tertiary institutions,

He also said about 50 laptops were provided to many teachers, as a way of helping and motivating them to do more.

“I am very passionate about the agenda of the educational capacity building because I have been a beneficiary of student loans and will forever be cognizant of the relief it brought to my parents and me during the trying times of my childhood”, Dr. Amin stated.

He added, “I hope that through the opportunities from the AEF, the burden of not being able to fund academic logistics would be lifted off deserving students."

The Karaga lawmaker thanked all the residents in the area for their endless support of his vision and assured them of more developmental projects to help develop the area.

On their part, the beneficiaries who spoke to the media thanked the lawmaker for the support and vowed to stand by him always.

