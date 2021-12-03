Bono Regional Minister congratulate farmers on National Farmers' Day Celebration

03.12.2021 LISTEN

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, has congratulated all farmers, especially those in the Bono region for their tireless and continuous contributions to food security, industry and Ghana’s economy in general.

“Your recognition is more profound because you have worked tirelessly in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic as well as the phenomenon of climate change and its negative ramifications to agricultural production,” the Minister said in a press release issued in Sunyani today to mark the National Farmers Day Celebration.

Touching on the theme for this year’s celebrations, which is “Planting for Food and Jobs – Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana”, the Minister said it was her strong conviction that all stakeholders will avail themselves to collaborate with government and Bono Regional Coordinating Council to sustain the significant gains chalked in the agricultural sector for the past few years.

She stated, "it further fashion our pragmatic measures to institutionalize systems that will ensure that the entire agricultural value chain is fully functional and beneficial for all."

She added, “It is without doubt that the Bono Region continues to be accorded the enviable accolade as the “Bread basket” of the nation due to our significant contribution to the country’s food requirements. While we acknowledge the role of our farmers and fisherfolks for achieving this feat, it behoves us to work even harder to justify and maintain this accolade and continually remain relevant in supplying the needed food requirement of the nation.”

Date. 3RD DECEMBER, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

BONO REGIONAL MINISTER CONGRATULATES FARMERS ON THE OCCASION OF THE 37TH NATIONAL FARMERS DAY

The Government, led by His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assures all farmers and stakeholders in the Agricultural Sector of its sterling leadership and continuous support within the agricultural sector.

While we congratulate all award winners, especially from the Bono Region, and hope that it will spur them on to work even harder, it is important to mention that to us, all farmers are winners and we appreciate your contributions to national development.

May the good Lord bless us all in the years ahead with good health and bumper harvest and yields to Ghanaians and beyond.

Long Live Farmers

Long Live the Bono Region

Long Live Ghana

SIGNED:

REGIONAL COORDINATING DIRECTOR