ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.12.2021 Headlines

Court withdraws arrest warrant for Xavier-Sosu after reporting himself

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Court withdraws arrest warrant for Xavier-Sosu after reporting himself
01.12.2021 LISTEN

The Kaneshie District Court in Accra has withdrawn the bench warrant issued for the arrest of Hon. Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency.

The Court on Monday, November 29, 2021, issued the warrant after the MP refused to appear before the court for the third time.

This was after the Police had dragged the MP to court over charges of blocking of road and the destruction of public property during a demonstration he led in his constituency.

Today, Hon. Francis Xavier-Sosu finally submitted to the law to put an end to the back and forth that had ensued in the past few weeks with the police.

Having reported to the Kaneshie District Court, a decision was taken for the withdrawal of the bench warrant that had given the police the power to cause his arrest when cited.

Today, Francis Xavier-Sosu was accompanied to the court by the Minority Leader, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Former Deputy Attorney General, Hon. Dominic Ayine, Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.

Others that escorted Madina MP to court include Former Deputy Interior Minister and Ranking Member for Defence and Interior Committee, Hon James Agalga, Former Tourism Minister, Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare. Other Members of Parliament that accompanied him were Hon. Mahama Ayariga and Hon. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui.

His case is adjourned to January 12, 2022, and he will be expected to appear for proceedings to continue.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Joe Wise ‘abandons’ seat for 2nd Deputy after chaotic ruling on Minority’s motion
01.12.2021 | Headlines
All my appliances have been destroyed by ‘dumsor’ – Otumfuo
01.12.2021 | Headlines
‘A Deputy Speaker is not a Speaker, I’m an MP’ – Joe Wise
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Adwoa Safo impersonation: Findings from our preliminary investigations disturbing – Minority
01.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 budget: NDC MPs sing Revolution song in parliament to overturn Majority's decision
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Acting Speaker Joewise throws out minority’s motion to overturn approved 2022 budget
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Go out and dress properly — Minority orders Agric Minister out of Parliament
01.12.2021 | Headlines
NUGS leadership divided over 2022 budget brouhaha
01.12.2021 | Headlines
Budget approval: NDC and Adwoa Safo’s PA engage in ‘It’s her-It’s not her’ tug-of-war
01.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line