Spare Parts Dealers Association commends minority for rejecting 2022 budget

Reacting to the rejection of the 2022 budget statement, members of the National Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association of Ghana have lauded the move.

They said the rejection is the right way to relieve Ghanaians from further hardship.

Speaking to the ModernGhana News Correspondent King Amoah in Kumasi in reaction to the rejected 2022 budget in telephonee interview, the National Public Relations Officer of the outfit, Mr Takyin Addo observed that the 'killer' budget contains heavy taxes and levies that will make live unbearable.

Mr Takyi said it was against this background that the Association before the presentation of the budget to the parliament for debate and its approval issued a press statement to condemned it.

Takyi was however happy that their statement has yielded a fruitful result.

According to him, the indigenous Ghanaian businessmen are already over-burdened with the present harsh economy, making some of the members to go bankrupt.

Describing Ofori Atta's budget statement as "Odiawu," the Association noted that the Akufo Addo- led NPP deceived the people for their mandate and now turn around to make their live unbearable with draconian taxes.

"We are calling on all the right thinking and mature Members of Parliament who have the ordinary Ghanaian and their business at heart not to entertain any further "Odiawuo" budget in the country no matter what pressure some irresponsible politicians would put on them," he stated.

Below is recap of taxes in the 2022 budget the Association is kicking against it.

1.Increased VAT by 5% and this affected all items (through the decoupling of NHIL and GETFund Levies)

2.Luxury car tax

3. 3% VAT flat rate

4. COVID-19 tax

5. Sanitation tax

6. 5% National Fiscal Stabilization Levy (should have expired in December,2017 but was extended indefinitely making it a new tax)

7. 2% component of Special Import Levy (extended beyond 2017 sunset clause making it a new tax)

8. Increased ESLA by 30% and extended it for another 15 years

9. Increased Communication service tax by 50%

10. Increase the VAT Flat rate from 3% to 4%

11. Financial Sector Levy of 5% on all Banks

12. Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy on fuel increase by 40%

13. The Unified Petroleum Pricing Formula has been increased by 164%

14. BOST margin has increased from 3 Pesewas to 9 Pesewas representing 200% increase.

15. The fuel marking margin levy has also been increased by another 233%

16. Reversal of Benchmark Values discounts which will lead to a 25-30% increase in prices of imported items.

17. Electronic Transactions Levy which will affect Momo, Bank Transfers, Merchant Payments, and Inward Remittances.

18. 15% in All government fees and charges.