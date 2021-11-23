2022 budget is game changer for education transformation — Education Minister

23.11.2021 LISTEN

The Minister of Education Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum has touted the 2022 budget as one of the best financial policy for Ghana's educational sector in recent years.

He further described it as a game changer for the educational sector.

According to Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum who is also the MP for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region, provisions made in the budget for Ghana's education ministry will develop the sector rapidly after its implementation.

Speaking on the OTEC FM's afternoon political show dubbed ‘Dwabrem’ on Monday, November 22, 2021, Dr Adutwum said education remains pivotal to the development of the country.

For this reason, he's very elated that the 2022 budget seeks to address challenges in the sector.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta on Wednesday November 17, 2021, presented 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament.

The presentation was in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana

The Minister among other things enumerated measures put in place to transform Ghana's educational sector.

"In line with the Act establishing the University of Media Arts and Communication (UMAC), the Ministry will merge the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL), the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), and the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) into a single university"

Ken Ofori Atta again noted that government will extend free senior high school policy to all first years students in public Technical and Vocational Education institutions

"As provided for under Section 55 of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049), In 2022, the Ministry will expand the Free SHS Programme to cover all first-year students in public TVET Institutes as provided for under the Act."

The Minister on STEM implementation

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum revealed that more teachers will be recruited to teach in Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) schools across the country for effective and efficient implementation of the programme. In addition to that, he noted that the schools will also engage the services of specialists such as Special Education Officers, Counsellors, Physical Therapists etc.

The Minister stressed the need for Ghana to implement STEM education. “Any country you go to, people are talking about STEM. STEM should occupy us,” he stated.

Dr. Yaw mentioned that the implementation of STEM curriculum will start in lower secondary school to remove the bottleneck of boxing students into a major at an early age.

He added that STEM education will also provide an opportunity for students to receive a well-rounded education that will optimize their future career choices.

He urged the public to support the budget and push forward Ghana's developmental agenda.