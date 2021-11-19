ModernGhana logo
Mahama visits, consoles Dzifa Attivor’s family

Former President John Drramani Mahama has visited the family of the late Dzifa Attivor who died a few days ago.

Ms Attivor died in the early hours of Tuesday, 16 November 2021 after a short illness.

She was 65.

In a Facebook post to mourn his former appointee, Mr Mahama described Ms Attivor as a “very dedicated comrade”.

“She was always ready and willing to get things done, for our party, the NDC, and help others in need,” Mr Mahama stated.

r Mahama noted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is struggling to come to terms with the death of his former Transport Minister.

The 2020 flag bearer of the biggest opposition party said Ms Attivor will be sorely missed by all, especially the Volta Region NDC and the teeming number of people operating under the Volta Caucus across the country.

Dzifa Aku Attivor was a politician and businesswoman.

She was Minister of Transport until her resignation in December 2015 due to a controversial bus re-branding contract.

She was appointed in February 2013 by President John Mahama after the general election in December 2012.

