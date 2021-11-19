‘I’ve been battling liver disease after covid, I’m pretty much mended’ – Ken Ofori-Atta reveals

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has made finally opened up about his ill-health following rumours of his unusual physical changes in public.

He said he is battling liver disease after covid-19 complications.

In an interview on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV on Thursday, November 19, 2021, the Finance Minister said despite fighting the diseases and praying for full cure, his DNA is strong enough to do the work.

“I got COVID-19 somewhere in November and then got out of a hospital’s emergency. I came home on the 10th of December, things were pretty good when I came. Then I began to feel jaundiced. I was later diagnosed and told my liver was in flame and required some work to determine what was really happening.

“It took some time to find the probable cure which involved steroids and all of that. I went back for review in August. The information was that it’s pretty much gone. They are now titrating to see how to bring the steroid down so I can get back to normal life.”

Minister expressed his gratitude to all for the intercessory prayers.

According to him, he will require enough rest, regular exercise and proper diet to bring him back on his feet.

“Essentially, I’m pretty much mended. I need just to manage my rest, sleep and exercise and have some good food. We are grateful to God and other people who have us in prayers. But clearly, the DNA is strong enough to do the work I have to do.”