E/R: NCCE, ACET host citizens' participation event in Koforidua

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in partnership with the African Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET), recently organized a citizens’ engagement event at the Koforidua Guests’ Hotel in the Eastern Region.

This initiative aimed to foster a Social Contract between Ghana’s leaders and citizens to drive the country’s political and economic transformation.

Addressing key issues like poverty, education, health, and social challenges, the event gathered participants from various sectors, including the public, private, and youth.

Professor John Asafu-Adjaye, representing ACET, emphasized the need to compare Ghana's economy with that of similar countries like Singapore and Malaysia, which gained independence around the same time.

He highlighted Ghana's recurrent reliance on IMF assistance, stressing the importance of breaking this cycle. Asafu-Adjaye outlined seven critical areas identified by ACET for attention: Economy, Constitution, Climate, Education, Health, Galamsey, and National Planning.

ACET has already conducted technical studies on the Compact Document and engaged policymakers to introduce it. Now, in collaboration with NCCE, they are reaching out to communities across the country for input and recommendations.

This grassroots approach involves engagements in seven selected regions. Key figures present at the event included NCCE Secretary Mrs. Lucille Annan, Deputy Chairman Mr. Victor Brobbey, Professor John Asafu-Adjaye, Dr. Imurana Mohammed, Madam Joyce Afutu, Madam Ophelia Ankrah, and Mr. Augustine Bosrotsi.