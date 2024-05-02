ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: NCCE, ACET host citizens' participation event in Koforidua

By Eric Obeng Boateng || Contributor
Regional News ER: NCCE, ACET host citizens' participation event in Koforidua
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in partnership with the African Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET), recently organized a citizens’ engagement event at the Koforidua Guests’ Hotel in the Eastern Region.

This initiative aimed to foster a Social Contract between Ghana’s leaders and citizens to drive the country’s political and economic transformation.

Addressing key issues like poverty, education, health, and social challenges, the event gathered participants from various sectors, including the public, private, and youth.

Professor John Asafu-Adjaye, representing ACET, emphasized the need to compare Ghana's economy with that of similar countries like Singapore and Malaysia, which gained independence around the same time.

He highlighted Ghana's recurrent reliance on IMF assistance, stressing the importance of breaking this cycle. Asafu-Adjaye outlined seven critical areas identified by ACET for attention: Economy, Constitution, Climate, Education, Health, Galamsey, and National Planning.

ACET has already conducted technical studies on the Compact Document and engaged policymakers to introduce it. Now, in collaboration with NCCE, they are reaching out to communities across the country for input and recommendations.

This grassroots approach involves engagements in seven selected regions. Key figures present at the event included NCCE Secretary Mrs. Lucille Annan, Deputy Chairman Mr. Victor Brobbey, Professor John Asafu-Adjaye, Dr. Imurana Mohammed, Madam Joyce Afutu, Madam Ophelia Ankrah, and Mr. Augustine Bosrotsi.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Abesim murder case adjourned to May 27 over absence of a juror Abesim murder case adjourned to May 27 over absence of a juror

3 hours ago

'Our boss won't vacate his official bungalow for the Interior Minister' — Staff threaten industrial action over directive 'Our boss won't vacate his official bungalow for the Interior Minister' — Staff ...

3 hours ago

My govt will reopen investigations into Cecilia Abena Dapaahs scandal – Mahama My govt will reopen investigations into Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s scandal – Mahama

3 hours ago

God can use me to do something good for Ghana — Bawumia God can use me to do something good for Ghana — Bawumia

3 hours ago

Man remanded over robbery in Matilda Amissah Arthurs residence files for bail Man remanded over robbery in Matilda Amissah Arthur’s residence files for bail 

3 hours ago

Only 300 businesses in Ghana meet criteria to participate in AfCFTA – Chief Programme Officer ‘Only 300 businesses in Ghana meet criteria to participate in AfCFTA’ – Chief Pr...

3 hours ago

Chiefs will be part of licensing miners when I become President – Dr. Bawumia Chiefs will be part of licensing miners when I become President – Dr. Bawumia

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo ordering chiefs to rise for his handshake culturally abhorrent, must not be tolerated — Nana Kwame Edu VI Akufo-Addo ordering chiefs to rise for his handshake culturally abhorrent, must ...

5 hours ago

Kwadaso MP, Kingsley Nyarko Ejisu by-election: My intention was never to bribe or influence the electoral of...

Just in....
body-container-line