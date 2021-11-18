ModernGhana logo
Tain DCE visit chiefs of Nsawkaw traditional council

By Yeboah Isaac || Contributor
Social News Tain DCE visit chiefs of Nsawkaw traditional council
1 HOUR AGO

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tain, Dr. Mrs. Lucy Acheampong on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 paid a visit to Nananom of Nsawkaw Traditional Council at the Omanhene palace to show appreciation to them.

Before her confirmation as DCE, she went to the chiefs to ask for their prayers and support, hence the courtesy visit to show her heartfelt appreciation and seek their advice.

The DCE pledged to collaborate with the Chiefs and asked for their support and prayers to champion the development of the district.

“I need our Chiefs, the Assembly Members and everyone to come together and support, so we put our heads and minds together to develop the district,” she said.

Nana Annor Koran Sarpong Kumankuma, Kyidomhene of the Nsawkaw Traditional Council on behalf of the Omanhene Daasebere Okogyeaman Duodu Ampem II, welcome the DCE and her entourage to the palace and thanked her for recognizing them and for the visit.

He advised her not to show any bias and partiality during her tenure in office since she is there for everyone.

He appealed to the Chief Executive to help construct Nsawkaw Town roads, Nsawkaw market which they have already allocated land for and the Nsawkaw to Seikwa road.

The Chiefs blessed her and encouraged her to call on them anytime their services are needed.

