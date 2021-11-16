Patience Awards International rewards organizations with cash donations

Patience Awards International, an organization that recognizes and awards compassion and excellence in the support in the rights and fundamental freedom of persons with disabilities on Tuesday rewarded two organization for their work

The Organization, Woodfield Manor School at Ashiyie and the Special Mothers project, an advocacy programme on cerebral palsy issues received undisclosed amounts of money to support their work.

Ms Patience Agyare - Ashie, Founder and CEO of the Patience Awards International (PAI) said November is their advocacy and awareness creation month and they use the month to reward deserving organizations that are working in the area of disability or children with special needs.

She said PAI stood for Inclusive disability advocacy and disability inclusive social development and urged the beneficiary organizations to partner with them to achieve their common goal of inclusiveness.

Ms Agyare-Ashie said the organization is also supporting Mr Seth Kwame Boateng of Joy FM with his wheelchair project.

Ms Cornelia Boateng, Founder of Woodfield Manor School, on behalf of the beneficiary organizations expressed her gratitude for the kind gesture.

She said there are many parents of children with autism within her community who are unable to bring their children to the school because they can’t afford transportation.

“This money we have received will go to support the transportation of the children to school.”

Evangelist Solomon Fletcher, an adult who lives with cerebral palsy, who also received an undisclosed amount urged the District Assemblies to support parents of children with disability with the funds dedicated for persons with disabilities, saying, “most parents of these children are unable to work to earn an income and support themselves.”