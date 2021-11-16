“Show me what you did with the monies” — Asafohene blasts sub-chiefs over rampant sales of lands

LISTEN

Asafohene, Akyamfuo Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu has on Friday, 12th November, 2021 has lambasted over the rampant sales of lands in the traditional area.

Describing as hogwash the inordinate sale of lands by some chiefs, he said there is nothing to show for all the monies they collected.

The Otumfuo Akwamuhene made the remark at Ampabame No. 2 in Kumasi at a ceremony that climaxed his famous tour of towns and communities under the Akwamu Divisional Council (Asafo Ahenfie).

In his keynote address at the massively-attended occasion by town folks, residents, and stakeholders, the Asafohene decried the sale of the town’s lands by its Chiefs and Elders, particularly when the area lacks basic social needs.

The esteemed monarch pointed to the debilitating state of the Ampabame No. 2 Basic School, of which he is a product, coupled with lack of other basic social amenities such as a hospital, marketplace, lorry station, others in the town.

In his words, the Elders of the town have rather done a great disservice to both the present and the unborn generation. He moreover admonished them to at all-times reconsider the consequences of their actions before embarking on them.

Akyamfuo Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu also underscored the need for peace, unity, and honesty to prevail in the town.

According to him, the forebears through an act of love for one another and unity were able to bring about much development to their communities through communal labour.

He therefore advised the town folks against disunity and hostilities.