Ghana, Sweden signs MoU at COP26 summit

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovations, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Ghana and Sweden.

Ghana as part of the MoU has the opportunity to design programs and projects to be used to mitigate climate effects.

He said the enormous benefits of the MoU include “Land reclamation, even solution to galamsey issues where the land is not disturbed.”

He added that it is therefore more beneficial to Ghana to sign the MoU with Sweden which has the technology to help in that fight.

“As a Ministry, that is you know its optimal action, to help, we are enabler that is why you don’t hear of us,” he said, in an interview with Seth Kwame Boateng at the sidelines of the ongoing COP26 Summit.

He noted that several ministries including the Agricultural, Land and Transport ministries would benefit from the MoU.

Dr. Afriyie also disclosed that even before Ghana attended the Conference, there was an agreement with Switzerland that would benefit the Ministry of Energy.

Under that agreement, he said, solar panels would be distributed to remote communities in Ghana while energy-efficient stoves would be distributed to millions of Ghanaians.

In addition to those benefits, he added, are reforestation and land reclamation among others.