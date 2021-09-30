ModernGhana logo
Our leaders’ inaction on climate change a betrayal to generations – Climate Activist Greta Thunberg

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Climate and Environmental Activist, Greta Thunberg, has chastized world leaders for being careless in addressing the climate crisis.

She said the crisis is threatening the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable communities in the Global South, including Ghana.

“We can still turn this around – it is entirely possible. It will take immediate, drastic annual emission reductions,” Miss Thunberg stated.

According to her, “But not if things go on like today. Our leaders' intentional lack of action is a betrayal towards all present and future generations.”

The World Youth Leader further called on young people not to “no longer let people in power decide what is politically possible” to fight climate change, as “hope is not passive. Hope is not blah, blah, blah. Hope is telling the truth. Hope is taking action. And hope always comes from the people.”

She made these statements at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, where young people across the world are meeting to develop goals ahead of the Conference of Parties 2.

She called on industrialized countries to view climate change as an opportunity to create green jobs and build a healthier society for all.

“We must seize this opportunity. We can achieve win-win, both ecological conservation and high-quality development. Fighting climate change calls for cooperation and willpower to make the changes that the world needs. We need to walk the talk. If we do this together, we can do this,” she remarked.

Chanting ‘climate justice now’ she says leaders “invite cherry-picked young people to meetings like this to pretend that they listen to us. But they clearly don't listen to us. Our emissions are still rising. The science doesn't lie.”

---citinews

