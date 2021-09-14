Ghanaians troop to Walewale for burial of Bawumia’s mother [Photos]

Preparations are underway for the burial rites of Hajia Mariama Bawumia, mother of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

She died on Monday, September 13, 2021, in Accra.

Scores of dignitaries are trooping in to the family house of Dr. Bawumia at Kperiga, Walewale to pay their last respects to the mother of the second gentleman in Ghana.

Government officials, political parties and traditional leaders among others have already gathered at the family house.

For women of the municipality, Hajia Mariama’s demise is a big blow.

“We grew up together, though she was a bit older than us. When she gave birth to her children, we assisted her whenever she was busy,” said Hajia Hawa Issah, the late Hajia Mariama’s friend.

She said her death will create a big vacuum in the lives of the women in the area.

Hajia Mariama is seen as a mother for all at Kperiga.

“As a princess who got married to a royal family, she stood for the interest of women in her community,” Haruna Asana, another woman in the town, told Citi News.

Madam Asana is a member of Bela Nobra women’s group in Walewale.

“She used to advise us on our investment and will do everything possible to settle quarrels among women in the town. She was a great woman with vast experience in life, and we will truly miss her,” Madam Asana added.

The national Chief Imam is among the dignitaries expected at the burial.

---citinews