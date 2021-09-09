ModernGhana logo
09.09.2021 Headlines

Do or die is Queen’s language; go check the meaning – Asiedu Nketia to Mahama’s critics

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has asked Ghanaians criticising ex-President John Dramani Mahama over his ‘do or die’ comment to check the dictionary for its meaning.

According to him, the expression is part of the ‘Queen’s Language’ and hence there is nothing wrong if the ex-Ghana president chooses to use it in a sentence.

“What has Mahama done wrong? I think people want to disrupt us from the good things we are doing. When we say ‘do or die’ assignment, it means you must use all your energies to do something,” Johnson Asiedu Nketiah explained in an interview on Citi FM.

The NDC General Secretary continued, “I don’t see how this is problematic unless for those who do not understand or fail to understand the obvious. He was communicating in English language. And in the English language, there are idiomatic expressions. Whoever does not understand it, may look it up in the dictionary. It is the Queen’s language.”

The vocal Ghanaian politician insists that there should be no cause for worry if there are no plans for any party to cheat during the 2024 general elections.

Accusing those criticising John Mahama for his do or die comment of trying to make mountain out of a molehill, Mr. Nketiah added that anyone that has issues with the statement should go and blame his English teacher.

“We don’t think this should be something people should be worried about at all. So if no one is interested in destroying the results, why should that statement scare anybody? I don’t see why people should make a fuss about this thing at all. I am so surprised about this hypocrisy. People are trying to make mountain out of a molehill. If someone has issues with this, he should go and blame his English teacher, he should not be worrying us”, he noted.

