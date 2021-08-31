ModernGhana logo
31.08.2021 Headlines

If NPP is corrupt, go to Special Prosecutor with your evidence and stop the treetop noise, thieves — Nkrabea Effa Dartey jabs Sammy Gyamfi
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

A former flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Capt. (Rtd.) Nkrabea Effa Dartey has dared the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to send their evidence of corruption claims to the Special Prosecutor if they are serious.

He said the NDC can climb the highest iroko tree or mountain and shout, it will amount to nought.

The NPP guru indicated that tagging a ruling government with corruption is an “attractive song, an attractive melody to sing” by all opposition parties over the world.

Mr Effa Dartey who is the former Member of Parliament for Berekum was responding to the press conference held by the National Democratic Congress on Monday, where the main opposition questioned the incorruptibility of president Akufo Addo.

“What I expect Sammy Gyamfi to do or to tell Ghanaians is to give specific analysis, specific details that the minister for so so and so has done so so and so; that this contract or this or that has been undersigned or over-invoiced.
“Give specific examples, we have appointed a special prosecutor whose job is to ensure sanity on the public purse, so, if you think you have evidence of corruption against any public official, more so ministers of state, and you’re accusing them of corruption, carry all your data to the special prosecutor and secure conviction,” he noted.

According to him, “that will make your case credible but if you go to stand on a treetop and hold a press conference and you use words like ‘corruption, abysmal failure, incompetent’ and so on, you make me laugh and it is sad”, the former lawmaker said.

Mr. Nkrabea Effa Dartey argues that Ghana has not had a leader “as corrupt as former President John Dramani Mahama” and his “cabal of thieves”.

The NDC at their press conference on Monday accused the President of shielding his corrupt appointees.

The National Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi who addressed the media said the ruling party’s incessant attacks on former President John Mahama is as a result of some naked truths he unveiled during his “Thank You” tour in the five regions.

He noted that the NPP’s agenda to “break the 8” is a mantra that the NDC come 2024 will “break the eight years of stealing, break the eight years of nepotism, break the eight years of lawlessness and impunity, break the eight years of deception and broken promises and break the eight years of injustice and intolerance.”

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

TOP STORIES

