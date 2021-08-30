ModernGhana logo
Bird Flu strikes in Bibiani as sixth farm affected in two weeks

The Bibiani-Ahwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Director of Agric Mr Augustine Amaning Kwarteng has expressed worry over the fast spread of the H5N1 Influenza also known as Bird Flu within the municipality.

Announcing the attack on the sixth farm in the municipality, Mr Amaning advised poultry farmers in the area to double up their steps in notifying any Agric office or Veterinary office when they notice any unfamiliar signs on their birds.

He also announced that the latest outbreak killed 8,500 birds bringing it to a total loss of 20,000 birds within two weeks in the Western North Region.

The owner of the newly affected poultry farm, Mr Adamu Abudu said he has lost GH500,000 to the death of his birds, and appealed to government to come to his aid.

The Municipal NADMO Coordinator Mr Asante Bonnah cautioned Ghanaians to desist from buying dead birds anywhere.

“I am begging Ghanaians to desist from buying cheap or Donkomi birds from the market because it is very dangerous. I want to also remind them that selling any of the affected birds to other people is against the laws of Ghana so they should desist from it,” he noted.

James Appiakorang
