ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.08.2021 Headlines

Kaaka's murder: Police could've reached out to him at the hospital for evidence, they've arrested wrong suspects — Family spokesperson

Kaaka's murder: Police could've reached out to him at the hospital for evidence, they've arrested wrong suspects — Family spokesperson
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Following the release of the findings of the Commission of Enquiry Report on the Ejura killings, the Spokesperson for the family of the slain Mohammed Kaaka Ibrahim said the Police could have reached out to Kaaka even at the hospital for better information to aid their investigation.

Nafiu Mohammed indicated that the Police officers neglected the compliant and showed absolutely no bother about the brutality on Kaaka.

He added that outraged at the disposition of the Police, friends of Kaaka and some youth in the area took to the streets and marched straight to the officers on duty at the police station to move and begin investigations immediately.

He stated that the incident of June 26 which led to the death of Kaaka on June 28 happened around 2:00 am -2:30AM.

He noted that it was then that the police assembled themselves and deployed servicemen to the crime scene, 16 hours after the incident.

Nafiu told Daniel Dadzie on Prime Morning that, if the Police had acted proactively and attended to the crime scene with expediency, they could have gotten better evidence and perhaps a word from Kaaka himself on what happened before he passed on.

“The police could have gotten Kaaka to tell them something when he was at the hospital before he died…they were not concerned and that is why they have arrested wrong suspects”, he said.

Mr. Nafiu on behalf of the family has called on the Minister of Interior to make available the recommendations presented by the committee to the family to ensure transparency in the administration of Justice.

He also made a conscious appeal to the National Chief Imam to put in a word to hasten fair administration of justice.

Abila Abagi
Abila Abagi

News ContributorPage: AbilaAbagi

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Opuni case: AG files review against SC’s decision to remove Justice Clemence Honyenuga
25.08.2021 | Headlines
I will support the Dagbon Peace impartially – Mahama
25.08.2021 | Headlines
EC chair, members should be appointed by President and approved by Parliament - NDC
25.08.2021 | Headlines
Ghana’s economy rebounding — Akufo-Addo
24.08.2021 | Headlines
"Ghana Protects Legitimate Investments, Economy Rebounding" – Akufo-Addo woo German Investors
24.08.2021 | Headlines
Lawyer who accuses CJ of US$5M briber files suit against GLC over misconduct charges
24.08.2021 | Headlines
‘Don’t let NPP walk away with their stolen money in 2024’ – Mahama urge Ghanaians
24.08.2021 | Headlines
Ejura killings: Kaaka’s family runs to Chief Imam to add his voice to calls for justice
24.08.2021 | Headlines
Widnaba: Angry youth burns 18 houses of Fulanis over alleged robberies
24.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line