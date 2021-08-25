Kaaka's murder: Police could've reached out to him at the hospital for evidence, they've arrested wrong suspects — Family spokesperson

Following the release of the findings of the Commission of Enquiry Report on the Ejura killings, the Spokesperson for the family of the slain Mohammed Kaaka Ibrahim said the Police could have reached out to Kaaka even at the hospital for better information to aid their investigation.

Nafiu Mohammed indicated that the Police officers neglected the compliant and showed absolutely no bother about the brutality on Kaaka.

He added that outraged at the disposition of the Police, friends of Kaaka and some youth in the area took to the streets and marched straight to the officers on duty at the police station to move and begin investigations immediately.

He stated that the incident of June 26 which led to the death of Kaaka on June 28 happened around 2:00 am -2:30AM.

He noted that it was then that the police assembled themselves and deployed servicemen to the crime scene, 16 hours after the incident.

Nafiu told Daniel Dadzie on Prime Morning that, if the Police had acted proactively and attended to the crime scene with expediency, they could have gotten better evidence and perhaps a word from Kaaka himself on what happened before he passed on.

“The police could have gotten Kaaka to tell them something when he was at the hospital before he died…they were not concerned and that is why they have arrested wrong suspects”, he said.

Mr. Nafiu on behalf of the family has called on the Minister of Interior to make available the recommendations presented by the committee to the family to ensure transparency in the administration of Justice.

He also made a conscious appeal to the National Chief Imam to put in a word to hasten fair administration of justice.