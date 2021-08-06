S/R: Food For All Africa, Wipe-Away Foundation donate food items to the needy

Listen to article

A charity organization, Food For All Africa Programme in partnership with Wipe-Away Foundation which is based in Damongo in the West Gonja municipality of the Savannah Region has donated food items worth Gh¢ 10,000 to needy persons.

The donation was done yesterday August 5, 2021 in five (5) communities in the West Gonja Municipality.

The items which included cooking oil, mini bags of maize and rice, tins of tomato paste, sardines amongst other items packed in boxes, were presented to the needy and poor by officials from the two charity organizations.

The beneficiary communities included Laribanga, Yipala, Lagbonto, Achubunyor and Nabori.

Assemblymen of the various communities were tasked to identify genuine needy people for the partnered organizations to distribute the food items to them.

Executive Director for Food for all Africa programme, Chef Elijah Addo revealed that the rationale behind the donation was to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in society.

He explained that the donation will also help reduce food wastage to aid the fight against hunger and inequality.

According to him, a third of all food produced go waste each year and it was proper they are given to society who need them most.

Beneficiaries of the donation expressed gratitude to the organizations for the gesture and wish them God blessings.