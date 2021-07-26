You've the right to oppose LGBTQ+ bill but base your arguments on law, fact and science – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Hon. Sam George is asking people opposing the LGBTQ+ bill to base their arguments on law, facts and science.

Last week, an eight-member committee that has Sam George as a member finalized a draft of the bill that is set to be looked at by the House of Parliament.

Once approved and passed into law, LGBTQ+ and its activities will be criminalized with offenders likely to spend up to 10 years in prison.

Over the weekend, news of the bill was met with mixed views with MP Sam George being on the receiving end of a backlash on social media.

Unperturbed by the attacks, the lawmaker has applauded his other colleagues on the committee for the work put into coming out with the draft of the LGBTQ+ bill.

According to Sam George, although everyone has the right to begrudge the bill, arguments made must be done based on facts, law, as well as science.

“You have every right to disagree with our Bill. We can live and tolerate your disagreement. However, let your disagreement be based on law, fact, and science. Not your emotions or thoughts,” the Ningo-Prampram MP said in a Facebook page on Sunday.

The post adds, “We are open for anyone who has a memorandum on the Bill to submit same to the Parliamentary Committee when it calls for same. We are ready to debate the issues with anyone or group so long as it is based on law. We are Legislators.”

I am proud of my 7 Colleague Members of Parliament with whom the Draft Bill for the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values was worked on.

At a time when some may choose convenience and the alluring offers being made, these men and women have given true essence to the title the offices they hold bear. They have stood up for what is right, just, and noble.

To those asking the essence of having a Bill, what is the value of plenty talk and promises if you are not interested in giving life to your words? Or are they empty words that do not portray the intents of your hearts? Let's put our money where our mouth is.

