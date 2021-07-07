We'll challenge cancerous, insensitive salaries for First Lady, Samira in Supreme Court – NDC Youth Wing

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice it will challenge the approval of salaries for the wives of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the Supreme Court.

This comes after Information Minister, Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, disclosed that Parliament has approved recommendations of the Prof Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu-led Committee on emoluments for Article 71 officeholders for which spouses of President Akufo Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will receive the same monthly salaries as Cabinet Ministers.

In a press release from the NDC Youth Wing, it said it is surprising this come at a time President Akufo-Addo has admonished all Ghanaians to make sacrifices by imposing nuisance taxes coupled with draconian economic policies under the guise of economic recovery due to Covid-19.

Displeased with the approval of the salaries, the group says they are ready to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

“..the Youth Wing will in the coming days invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to declare this cancerous and insensitive act unconstitutional,” part of the group’s press release signed by National Youth Organizer George Opare Addo has said.

It continued, “By this circular, we announce the NoSalaryUprising across the Nation by the young people of this Country until this obnoxious development is reversed.”

Find below the full press release from the NDC Youth Wing: