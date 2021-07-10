ModernGhana logo
Ursula Owusu takes on ‘anti-govt’ media houses over emoluments to presidential spouses

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has condemned the “abusive” and “uninformed” commentary made about the recommendations of the Professor Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu committee tasked to review emoluments of Article 71 officer holders.

The Ablekuma West Member of Parliament insists that some media house with an anti-government agenda went to press without having gotten the full facts, especially on the emoluments to spouses of Presidents and Vice Presidents.

Posting on Facebook on Saturday, July 10, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful stated: “It pays to get the full facts before commenting on any issue. I have read vitriolic comments made on this matter based on falsehood and vile propaganda, with insults heaped in the head of our hapless president.

“Why are we like that? Some media houses clearly have an anti government agenda and we really need to take what we read on social media with a pinch of salt.”

She said having had the privilege of reading the actual recommendations on spouses of presidents and their vice, nowhere was it stated that they be paid as equal as cabinet ministers nor backdated to 2017.

“Vile propaganda and barefaced lies have been elevated to facts and people are frothing at the mouth over it.

“Shame on all those who made abusive, uninformed commentary. You make public service in this country a thankless one.”

