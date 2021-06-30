UN-Habitat Officer calls on Local Government Minister

The Senior Human Settlements Officer for the UN-Habitat, Mathias Spaliviero (PhD) has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for the Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr Dan Botwe on Wednesday, 23rd June 2021 in Accra.

The call was to enable Mr Spaliviero the opportunity to familiarise himself with the key partners in the implementation of UN- Habitat's programme In Ghana as a newly appointed Coordinator for West Africa, and also deepen the discussion on development cooperation for a mutual interest.

"UN-Habitat remains ready to support Ghanaians and local authorities technically and operationally, in implementing future reforms that have an urban bearing. We will continue to support local authorities and communities across Ghana through targeted urban interventions'', he said.

Hon. Dan Botwe called for urban issues to be factored into crisis response and recovery work, "the need to continue to mobilise the international community to maintain its support and engagement to help Ghana is paramount'', he noted.

He further explained the need to have advance notice on upcoming programmes under the UN-Habitat to help the Ministry prepare well to participate.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Ms Marian W A Kpakpah, briefed the envoy on the activities of UH-HABITAT countrywide, particularly its activities in the rural communities in Ghana.

Ms Kpakpah emphasised the importance of immediate, scaled-up support to reinforce the capacities of local institutions and authorities who have a front-line role in responding to the needs of the people.

She also urged national and local urban development stakeholders, to place adequate and affordable housing at the centre of current and future recovery efforts.

Dr Mathias Spaliviero was accompanied by Abene Ntori, Officer In-charge in Ghana.