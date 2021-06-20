Akufo-Addo to visit Upper East Region

President Akufo-Addo is expected to arrive in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital on Sunday, for a one-day working visit on Monday.

Mr Sanusi Issah, the Upper East Regional Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who confirmed the visit in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, said, “It is just a day's working visit.”

He said the President would first pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Kusaug Traditional Area, Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II in the Bawku Municipality, and inspect the ongoing Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road.

Mr Issah said the President would later meet with Party elders and patrons in the Region and address a durbar of Chiefs and people of the Binduri Traditional Area.

President Akufo-Addo would also commission a newly constructed District Assembly complex at Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District.

The President is expected to leave the Region for the North East Region to continue his visit to the North.

---GNA