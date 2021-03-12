Police ‘slay queens’ in trouble

The police administration has cracked the whip on five policewomen for their social media posture in a manner which breaches the law enforcement agency's ethics.

In a social media post which depicts the five junior female police officers in their “slay queen” mood, dancing and singing what sounds like a marching song; they were spotted in uniformed black and white bikinis with service berets and caps.

The police administration appears not perturbed by their postures and gestures as they donned their service headgears on civilian outfits without approval.

For the ordinary person with no knowledge about the Police Uniform Code there was nothing wrong with the ladies wearing police berets and caps both with the service badges.

For senior police officers and their retired counterparts, a breach had been committed by the action of the five ladies.

In a signal message containing the sanctions, and signed by the Director General/Human Resource Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, and copied the Inspector General and the Police Management Board, the five women would serve an eight week period of a reorientation programme.

The sanctions entail a refresher training schedule at the Police Public and Safety Training School, Pwalugu in the Upper East Region.

In the wireless message titled 'Re: Misconduct of Five Police Women on Social Media', the respective commanders of the women have been directed to release the defaulters to proceed to Pwalugu.

During the eight-week programme the defaulters will be taken through relevant provisions in the Police Uniform Code, Code of Ethics and The Use of social media and its ramifications.

As part of the sanctions policewoman (PW) Diana Kumi of the Ahafo Region, PW Lydia Adu of Accra, PW Agnes Kyere of Ahafo, Winifred Aboagyewaa of Ahafo and PW Barbara Botchwey of Ahafo regions will bear the cost of their stay including feeding at the training school.

They will also go on normal police duties during the refresher course at the end of which a training assessment report would be submitted to the police headquarters.

Some sources have claimed that the ladies were dressed that way in pre-wedding activities of one of their colleagues who was getting married.

A few instances of uniformed personnel showing up on social media have been recorded in the past; each of attracting negative public reaction.

Last year one such video depicting “lesbian” female soldiers in uniform during a social activity incurred the wrath of the public. They too were sanctioned by the military authorities.

The military has had its share of such breaches in the past for which the defaulters were sanctioned in accordance with laid-down standards of the Armed Forces.

—Daily Guide