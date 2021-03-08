Empower women to contribute more to national dev't – Naana Jane to gov't

Listen to article

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 presidential elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman has commended Ghanaian women for their tremendous contributions to national development.

In a statement to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day (IWD), Professor Opoku-Agyemang highlighted some contributions women make directly and indirectly to various sectors of the economy.

“Apart from the fact that women form the majority of our population, women connect directly with other aspects of development. For example, because women tend to be the principal agents of primary education and primary healthcare, money channelled into the welfare of women will mean better education and health sectors.”

“Again, women run the informal financial sector through the various markets spread across the country – receiving resources ensures that our economy will necessarily advance. A focus on improving the wellbeing of women translates into advancing toward a successful nation.”

She thus called on policymakers and the government to direct resources towards the development of women.

This, according to her is “an effective way of developing the nation.”

“We challenge all funders, policymakers, and planners, and all governments to prioritize the needs of women, considering the positive rippling effect that this focus will have on true sustained national development.”

Celebrating International Women's Day right after Independence Day allows us to connect the profile and welfare of women with nation-building, and I acknowledge all women from our various sectors such as mining, security, and agriculture through health, education, and industry to homes, offices, markets, beaches and many others for making tremendous contributions to our national life.

One effective way of developing a nation is to direct resources toward the development of women.

