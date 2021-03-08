ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.03.2021 Headlines

Empower women to contribute more to national dev't – Naana Jane to gov't

Empower women to contribute more to national dev't – Naana Jane to gov't
Listen to article

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 presidential elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman has commended Ghanaian women for their tremendous contributions to national development.

In a statement to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day (IWD), Professor Opoku-Agyemang highlighted some contributions women make directly and indirectly to various sectors of the economy.

“Apart from the fact that women form the majority of our population, women connect directly with other aspects of development. For example, because women tend to be the principal agents of primary education and primary healthcare, money channelled into the welfare of women will mean better education and health sectors.”

“Again, women run the informal financial sector through the various markets spread across the country – receiving resources ensures that our economy will necessarily advance. A focus on improving the wellbeing of women translates into advancing toward a successful nation.”

She thus called on policymakers and the government to direct resources towards the development of women.

This, according to her is “an effective way of developing the nation.”

“We challenge all funders, policymakers, and planners, and all governments to prioritize the needs of women, considering the positive rippling effect that this focus will have on true sustained national development.”

Read the full statement below

Celebrating International Women's Day right after Independence Day allows us to connect the profile and welfare of women with nation-building, and I acknowledge all women from our various sectors such as mining, security, and agriculture through health, education, and industry to homes, offices, markets, beaches and many others for making tremendous contributions to our national life.

One effective way of developing a nation is to direct resources toward the development of women.

Apart from the fact that women form the majority of our population, women connect directly with other aspects of development. For example, because women tend to be the principal agents of primary education and primary healthcare, money channeled into the welfare of women will mean better education and health sectors.

Again, women run the informal financial sector through the various markets spread across the country – receiving resources ensures that our economy will necessarily advance. A focus on improving the wellbeing of women translates into advancing toward a successful nation.

We choose to challenge all funders, policymakers, and planners, and all governments to prioritize the needs of women, considering the positive rippling effect that this focus will have on true sustained national development. This is a powerful way to make our nation great and strong.

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 64th Independence Day anniversary speech
08.03.2021 | Headlines
Our survival depends on an empowered woman – Mahama on International Women’s Day
08.03.2021 | Headlines
Assets declaration: CHRAJ dismisses ASEPA's claim, clears Justice Pwamang
08.03.2021 | Headlines
2020 Election Petition: Nana Kay hails Akoto Ampaw
08.03.2021 | Headlines
Prez Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation Address tomorrow
08.03.2021 | Headlines
Dumsor hit Ghana
07.03.2021 | Headlines
You’ve made Ghana proud – Akufo-Addo eulogises AFCON-winning Black Satellites
07.03.2021 | Headlines
Angolan Ambassador Da Silva Cunha wishes Ghana a happy 64th Independence Anniversary
07.03.2021 | Headlines
I'm reviving Ghana's economy with Obaatanpa programme – Akufo-Addo
07.03.2021 | Headlines
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Assets declaration: CHRAJ dismisses ASEPA's claim, clears Ju...
2 hours ago

NDC leadership must be firm; don't allow media to split the ...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line