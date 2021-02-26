ModernGhanalogo

26.02.2021 Social News

LGBTQI debate: “We must follow God's scriptures” – Prophet

Prophet Kenneth Afflu, the Founder and General Overseer of Pearls of Prayer Ministry in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, says Ghanaians must follow the teachings of scriptures to succeed as a nation.

He said the acts of Lesbians, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) were unscriptural, and God frowned on such practices.

“We must go back to God our creator and follow His scriptures if only we want to succeed as a nation, and want the hand of God to rest on the nation,” the General Overseer said.

Prophet Afflu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the issue of the LGBTQI in Ghana, stressed that “If the nation goes contrary to the principles and purposes of the laid down procedure of God, He will take His hands off.

“You and I know what will happen if God's hand is not upon the nation. Look at what happened to Sodom and Gomorrah, God sent angels to destroy the nation because of homosexuality,” he said.

He said Ghana must return to God and follow scriptures if Ghanaians want peace, and emphasized that scriptures were against those who indulged in acts of homosexuality, “Those who engage in those acts shall not inherit the Kingdom of God.

“It is something the Bible is emphatic on. There is no argument about it. We are ruled by God, and the Bible is the standard and our manual for living on earth, whether you are a believer or not, the Bible controls all of us,” he said.

The Prophet said God had clearly stated His principles on homosexuality in the Bible, and insisted that the principles of God superseded all laid down procedures and laws of men.

“So if people say we are infringing on their rights, I don't agree with them. At the end of the day, who are you going to account to, because the body is not yours, you will give account on everything you have done on this earth, regardless of the laws that govern the nation.”

