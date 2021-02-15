ModernGhanalogo

15.02.2021 Crime & Punishment

Unemployed arrested for attempting to smuggle marijuana into Ankaful Prisons

Cobbina Freeman, a 20-year-old unemployed was on Monday arrested for attempting to smuggle four parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp/marijuana to Ankaful Maximum Prison in Cape Coast.

The suspected narcotic substance was to be delivered to one Kojo Arko who is already serving an eleven-year jail term in hard labour for defilement.

Superintendent Vincent Ziniel, Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service, confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.

He said the incident that led to the arrest was that, some prison inmates were sent to do external labour around the Prison's clinic at Ankaful Prisons Complex.

Mr Ziniel said while the prisoners were working, Freeman came around and passed an object on to one of the inmates, but one David Ankobea, a Warden who was working at the clinic saw it and quickly made the arrest.

He said the warden retrieved the alleged narcotic substance from Cobbina after a search on him.

Mr Ziniel said the suspect is currently in the custody of the Elmina Police to assist with investigations.

---GNA

