U/E/R: Kusaug group thanks Akufo-Addo for appointing Stephen Yakubu as minister designate

According to the youth, Mr stephen Yakubu, is an outstanding person both in Ghana and the international front who has positioned him as the best to be chosen among the best to steer the developmental agenda of this government in this region.

A MESSAGE OF APPRECIATION BY NATIONAL KUSAUG YOUTH ASSOCIATION TO HIS EXCELLENCY, THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA

The National Kusaug Youth Association, which embodies the entire youth of Kusaug expresses our profound gratitude to The President of Ghana, H. E. the President of the Republic and Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the appointment of Hon. Stephen Yakubu as minister-designate for the people of Upper East and the joyous renomination of our beloved brother, Hon. Abdul Wahab Hannan Aludiba as the Chief Executive Officer Buffer Stock.

Hon. Yakubu, with his outstanding laurels both in Ghana and the international front, positioned him as the best to be chosen among the best to steer the developmental agenda of this government in this region. In gratitude, the choice is the best of its kind.

Hon. Aludiba on the other hand, has served the people of this country diligently and charitably. There is no iota of doubt that H.E. the President has lost no sight of glimpse of Mr. Aludiba's dedication, transparency and steadwardship in the discharge of his duties assigned him.

Membership of this Noble Association are not only happy that you have chosen our own people once again, but also a crop of gentlemen who tallies better with our development agenda of Kusaug.

We also wish to appeal to the president to consider the various uncompleted projects in Kusaug and the region as a whole, most especially, the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road which has become breeding grounds for criminal activities and a major cause of many accidents in the region. The Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam and Tamde Irrigation Projects which has been stalled for sometime now, are also projects that when completed as anticipated would contribute immensely to livelihood and many sectors within the region.

We wish to also draw your attention to the deplorable state of schools and hospital facilities in the region as well as many uncompleted electrification projects.

The youth of Kusaug welcomes the appointment of these noblemen, congratulates them, and wish them the best in their appointment. We look forward to working with them, most especially, the regional minister, for the betterment of Kusaug and the Upper East at large.

May the Almighty Allah bless you, Mr. President and strengthen the incoming regional minister and his brother,the CEO to take up the tasks assigned them.

God bless Ghana!

God bless Upper East!!

Signed:

ABUGRI A. HARUNA

*( National Chairman)*

AKUDBILLA DESMOND

*(General Secretary)*