17.12.2020 General News

Election 2020: No NDC figure can overturn results — Bishop Etrue

By Simon Agbovi
Founder of Miracle House Chapel International Bishop Etrue Kobina Appiah says, there’s no figure available churned out by opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) can overturn the results of the just-ended 2020 general elections.

According to the USA based prophet, God has ordained President Akufo-Addo for a second term as president and “nothing can overturn it”.

In an earlier interview in 2019, with this portal, he said “God revealed to me that the NPP had won the 2020 elections with a very slight margin. However, anytime there is a prophecy, the bible says it will be there for an appointed time and it doesn’t lie. At the end, it will speak.”

Speaking in an interview with Modernghana News a week after the elections, he said, the revelation which first appeared to him in November 2019 was emphatic that no prophet could overturn it.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected the election results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC), describing it as flawed.

Flagbearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama has described the elections results as “fictionalized”.

But prophet Etrue stated that “God does not lie. It can never be possible that there is any figure churned out will be the right thing.

“The elections are over and nothing can change it. God prophesized and it has come to past. Every word from God comes to past and he does not do anything unless he reveals it to his prophet.”

He continued that “As I have said, nothing can change it that is how it will be, and no figure can be right, so they should forget and rather focus on 2024."

He urges NDC not to waste further resources to contest the election results but focus in the next elections in 2024.

