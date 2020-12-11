ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.12.2020 Social News

UNFPA trains 500 Kayayei in vocational skills

By Simon Agbovi
UNFPA trains 500 Kayayei in vocational skills
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

UNFPA has trained 500 head porters at Tema Station, Accra in Ghana to elevate their living standards from economic starvation under the programme, Kayayei Assistance Project (KASPRO).

The six months capacity and skills training programme, according to UNFPA is primarily in response to COVID-19.

The training includes soap making, pastries, beads making, production of bags and sandals, cream making and yoghurt.

Country Representative of UNFPA, Niyi Ojuolape in an interview with the media said, Kayayei are targeted as the most vulnerable in community and that needs to be empowered.

Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection (MGSOP) and its partners distributed hot meals targeted at Kayayei during the covid-19 lockdown period this year.

Government said the programme is to support streets dwellers mostly dominated by Kayakei during the lockdown.

Niyi Ojuolape said, due to the development, the focus of KASPRO is to provide sustainable jobs to beneficiaries.

He said government including corporate organizations recognizes the fact that there were vulnerable people in society and that distributed hot meals.

"...but you only feed them for one day or two days and then you leave them. So what happens after, so we were responding to COVID-19 of the vulnerability on the poor," he opined.

According to him, the initiative is part of efforts to empower young people to be responsible and have control over their reproductive health and sexual life.

"Because they are women, their vulnerability includes the fact that people come around to rape them. They are vulnerable to rape, they are vulnerable to sexually transmitted infections, they are vulnerable to unwanted pregnancies and they are vulnerable to anything that concerns the poor."

He emphasized that the programme provided beneficiaries information, and trained them to have economic freedom for themselves to avoid rape, gender-based violence and unwanted pregnancies.

Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

JournalistPage: SimonAgbovi

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
International Human Rights Day and persons with disabilities
10.12.2020 | News
“Leave No Girl Behind”: Addressing Gender, Education and Disability Exclusion
08.12.2020 | News
Election 2020: 86-year-old wheelchair-bound ex-VC of UG votes despite poor health
07.12.2020 | News
Babile-Baagangne community connected to national grid after boycotting NPP campaign activities
07.12.2020 | News
A/R: Man commits suicide
06.12.2020 | News
Assembly member urge communities to get involve in communal labour
07.12.2020 | News
Akatsi garment markers organise health walk for election 2020
07.12.2020 | News
E/R: Worshipers flee as mentally challenged man storms Assemblies of God church with cutlass
06.12.2020 | News
E/R: Two persons traveling to vote in Kumasi die in car crash on Akyem Asafo-Bunso road
06.12.2020 | News
Election Reports Dossiers Quotes
TOP STORIES

Jean Mensa has not traveled outside the country - EC
1 hour ago

Bono NPP petitions EC over Banda Parliamentary results
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line