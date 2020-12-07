ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
07.12.2020

Bawumia casts ballot in Walewale

Bawumia casts ballot in Walewale
2 HOURS AGO

2020 Election HQ

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cast his ballot at the Kperiga Presby D/A primary school Centre in the Walewale constituency in the North East region.

Dr Bawumia after casting his vote called on Ghanaians to come out in their number and exercise their vote.

“I think it is the biggest constitutional right and as you can see I came here and went through all the Covid-19 protocols and it has gone very smoothly and I have cast my vote.”

He appealed to voters to be patient and go through the voting process peacefully.

“We want to vote peacefully this is the most peaceful country in West Africa and at the end of this elections, we want to maintain that reputation as the most peaceful country.

The Vice President wished Ghanaians, Electoral Commission the security well and urged Ghanaians to come out and vote regardless of the political party one belongs.

“When you are done voting go home and at the end of the day the votes will be counted and the winners will be declared and we will proceed with our democratic processes after that. So I want to thank all of you members of the press for being here and the EC this is a very tough job but they seem to have done it very well and I want to congratulate them but the day is not over, they should continue to work hard to make sure everybody has the opportunity of voting.”

The Walewale constituency has a voter population of 75,501 with 161 polling stations.

---Daily Guide

