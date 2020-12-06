Come out and vote massively for NPP tomorrow---Chairman Nurudeen urges

The North East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Fuseini Nurudeen, has admonished everyone especially residents of the region to come out in their numbers and vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the various NPP parliamentary candidates to bring to fruition the party's agenda of winning all the six seats in the area.

He asked them not be complacent by assuming that NPP has won the elections already, but rather come out tomorrow and exercise their civil responsibility to enable the party to retain power and continue with its good works.

"We don't want any surprises so let us endeavor to vote and encourage others to vote for us. We are winning but we must ensure that we win" he said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mr Nurudeen entreated all sympathisers of the NPP to eschew any form of violence before, during and after the polls.

"Being a very peaceful and law abiding party, I will entreat every NPP member and/or sympathiser to eschew any form of violence before, during or after the elections, We cannot build our country and take it to the next level with violence. I stand for peace, and so must every NPP member. In case of any issues, let us not take the law into our own hands but rather report it to the security services or the EC. Violence is never an option"he added.

Below is full statement

SUMMARY OF OUR 2020 CAMPAIGN AND MY MESSAGE OF APPRECIATION.

Yesterday, we brought the curtains down on our 2020 electioneering campaign with a tour of the Walewale constituency. Over the last few months, we have criss-crossed the length and breadth, nook and cranny of the entire North East region with our message.

Our campaign has been hinged on the outstanding performance of the Nana-Bawumia government in the last four years which has seen almost all our 2016 campaign promises being fulfilled or under fulfillment. As a saying goes, one good term deserves another, much so, one of the caliber of President Akufo-Addo's. We have prosecuted a highly effective campaign devoid of mudslinging of the opposition or violence. Our focus has been in getting our beautiful message to the Ghanaian people, especially the people of the North East region.

As a party, we have been blessed with a government that has exceeded expectations of it, with such unprecedented achievements in just four years. Thus, we have been spoilt with lots of campaign messages and the warm reception accorded us everywhere we went, coupled with thousands of defections including NDC constituency and ward executives, vindicates our performance as a party in government.

As we go to the polls tomorrow, I wish to remind my fellow citizens, particularly citizens of North-East region about the need for us to retain the NPP government in power in order for it to complete the myriad of developmental projects spread equitably across the region. The North East region itself is a baby of President Akufo-Addo and therefore he should be allowed to breastfeed and nurture it to maturity. Anything other than victory for the NPP will stunt the growth of our beloved region and indeed Ghana as a whole.

We are highly certain of victory, Insha Allah, because despite being in government and having creditably performed, we have campaigned as though we were in opposition for the singular reason that we respect the Ghanaian people and will never take them for granted. Everyone has been involved wholly in the campaign, from our visionary and highly competent Presidential Candidate through his workaholic, erudite and affable running mate, down to the ordinary party members and sympathisers. The beautiful and supportive spouses of the President and his Vice President deserve singling out for adding another layer to our campaign which no other political party can boast of.

For us in the NPP, the 2020 elections is a choice between progress (number 1 on the ballot paper) or retrogression (number 2 on the ballot paper). Ghanaians are very discernible people, and contrary to what others may think, we don't have short memories. We still remember the regime that gave us untold sufferings, made us live in dumsor for four years, mismanaged our economy, froze employment, canceled allowances to teachers and nurses, etc.

We also can tell the government that has restored nurses and teacher trainees allowances has brought Free SHS, has ensured a functioning NHIS, took Ghana out of IMF, brought NABCO, continues to employ thousands of graduates, has given us stable, affordable, and reliable electricity, free water, has expanded the economy, industrializing the country rapidly, has brought state of the art ambulances for each of the 275 constituencies, has distributed the national cake fairly and equitably, etc.

We have not been complacent, but it is easy to make a choice between these two governments. NPP government led by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has performed far better than the incompetent Ex-President Mahama who is seeking a come back to continue the destruction of the economy from where he stopped under the banner of the NDC. We must secure our future by rejecting John Mahama and the NDC when we go to the polls tomorrow.

I wish to thank almighty Allah for His mercies, guidance and protection throughout our campaign. I would like to also thank Mr. President and Mr. Vice President and the leadership of the NPP for their support, guidance and encouragement. Tons of appreciation also goes to the Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa-Bohagu and all chiefs, religious and opinion leaders of the North East region for their support and wise counsel. Our campaign wouldn't have been this successful and peaceful without them. To my colleague regional executives and members of the regional campaign team, all I can say is that may Allah reward you all for the sleepless nights, the battles, the stress, and for being one of the strongest pillars on which I stand as regional chairman.

I want to thank our parliamentary candidates for their cooperation and sacrifices while wishing them best of luck in the elections. To my dependable constituency chairmen and their executives, I wish them unity and continuity in service of the party. To all women groups , youth groups and volunteer groups, you were the spice of the campaign and certainly our impending victory wouldn't have been easier without you.

I wish all party members who got injured while serving the party speedy recovery and I assure them that the party will always remember their sacrifices. May Allah grant everyone of us good health and prosperity. And to our fallen compatriots, may they all find rest and forgiveness from our maker while watching our victory from heaven with smiles. We love them all but Allah loves them more.

Finally, I wish to encourage everyone of us to come out in our numbers and vote for President Akufo-Addo and our NPP parliamentary candidates to bring to fruition our agenda 6/6. We'd have wasted our time campaigning if we don't come out to vote massively for the NPP in our numbers. Let us not be complacent by assuming that NPP has won already. We don't want any surprises so let us endeavor to vote and encourage others to vote for us. We are winning but we must ensure that we win.

Being a very peaceful and law abiding party, I will entreat every NPP member and/or sympathiser to eschew any form of violence before, during or after the elections. We cannot build our country and take it to the next level with violence. I stand for peace, and so must every NPP member. In case of any issues, let us not take the law into our own hands but rather report it to the security services or the EC. Violence is never an option.

I'm already excited about achieving our agenda of winning all six Parliamentary seats in this region for the NPP. May Allah bless us all.