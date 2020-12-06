NDC is the only party that can transform Ghana — Hon. Ismaila Ali Horoya

The Greater Accra Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), hon. Ismaila Ali Horoya believes NDC is the only political party that can transform Ghana.

According to Mr Horoya, the NDC has a better track record over its competitors the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in terms of developmental projects nationwide.

The NDC Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator made the revelations when this reporter interacted with him exclusively at his office, at Nima, a suburb of Accra in the Ayawaso East Metropolis.

He indicated that apart from Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's CPP government, the NDC is the only party that has developed and transformed Ghana the most in terms of infrastructure amongst others.

Hon. Horoya further noted that from former President Rawlings and Atta Mills to Mahama has tremendously developed the country.

He mentioned the construction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building, the new High Court structure in Accra, Millennium and E-blocks school buildings amongst others as some of the infrastructural achievements of the NDC government over the years.

He therefore used the occasion to call on Ghanaians to vote massively for John Mahama and the NDC to continue from where they left off before exiting office in January 2017.

"We have the men who are capable of taking Ghana to the promised land, therefore vote for our candidates on December 7, 2020," Hon. Horoya appealed.

Although the Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator admitted that victory for the NDC wouldn't come easy, he was hopeful the good people of Ghana would bring back John Mahama to power based on the current economic hardships facing the people.

He urged NDC faithfuls and people of Ghana to campaign and vote peacefully devoid of any violence.

Hon. Ismaila Ali Horoya was hopeful the 2020 elections shall be violent free. "Ghana is matured in terms of organising of general elections. I am not sure anything negative will mar the aftermath of the December 7, general elections. We shall vote peacefully without any mishaps."

He said both NDC and NPP at Nima in the Ayawaso East Constituency see themselves as one people and will never fight each other.

"Nima is the only place where you will see NDC and NPP going about their electioneering campaigns peacefully and in a friendly manner.

"If you want to witness how politics is done maturely, purely which is worthy of emulating, then come to Nima particularly on Sundays.

"We are brothers, sisters, family members and school mates. As such, we see ourselves as one people with one destiny championing same courses but with different political ideologies," he intimated.

Hon. Ismaila Ali Horoya referred to Hon. Aziz Futa, the NPP National Nasara Coordinator as his own brother and that "there's no way we shall fight each other because of politics."

He continued, "Let us go to the polls and vote peacefully and wisely and make Ghana stand tall amongst its African peers as the true beacon of hope for Africa's politics and stability."