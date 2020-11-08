Hon. Elizabeth Agyeman wins overall best farmer

Ashanti Regional Deputy minister has been adjudged overall best farmer for Ahafo Ano North municipality at this year national farmers day celebration.

The 36th National farmers day ceremony organised on the theme, “Ensuring agribusiness development under Covid-19 Opportunities and challenges” aim at honouring farmers for their contributions to boost national economic development.

Present at the occasion were the Deputy Ashanti regional minister, municipal chief executive, MP, head of financial institutions, traditional leaders, farmer associations and stakeholders in the agriculture value chain.

The 72-year-old farmer who doubles as the Deputy Ashanti Regional minister and a former teacher won the prestigious annual award at a colourful durbar held at the Ahafo Ano North, Numasua ll, on Friday, taking home a brand new Royal Tricycle and other Agricultural items.

Hon. Elizabeth Agyemang popularly called peoples mother 49 years journey in Agriculture has paid off for her diversified farming activities, by combining the cultivation of food and cash crops, fish husbandry and aquaculture and also adopted integrated cultural practices to boost her productivity.

It was a moment of pride for the mother of five when she was pronounced winner of the highest municipal farmers' prize.

A citation eulogising the accomplished farmer, read by the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Martina Appiah- Nyantakyi was received with a spontaneous standing ovation, as the gathering clapped incessantly to cheer her on as she walked calmly to receive her honour.

The citation indicated that HON. Elizabeth Agyeman, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister had cultivated 49 acres of cocoa, 12 acres of rice, 14 acres of maize, 13 acres of plantain, 2 acres of coconut and a big fishpond.

The citation further praised Hon. Elizabeth Agyeman for practising good record-keeping; using modern technology; having good knowledge of husbandry practices and being environmentally sustainable in his operations.

It added that the great impact her farming activities had on society, including employing over 18 workers, and her social responsibility initiatives in the education, health and other sectors, made her fit for the crown.

The Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano North, Hon. Sanid Adamu Suleman was joined by his MCE, Hon. Martina Appiah Nyarntakyi and the Chiefs of the area to decorate the award winner with a sash.

Shortly after she was presented with the ultimate prize, friends, family members and well-wishers gathered around her in solidarity to give her ‘a pat on the back’ for her accomplishment.

With smiles, Hon. Elizabeth Agyeman remarked when given the opportunity to do so that, "I am proud to be taking over the crown and urged the youth to enter into commercial farming" and recounted her 49 journeys in farming saying "it has been a most exciting moment in her life".