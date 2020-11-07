ModernGhanalogo

07.11.2020 Social News

A/R: Police Identify Persons Who Died In Tricycle Crash At Anloga Junction

A/R: Police Identify Persons Who Died In Tricycle Crash At Anloga Junction
The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ashanti Regional Police Command says it has identified the victims of an accident at Anloga Junction in Kumasi on Thursday.

According to the police, their families have been contacted.

Three persons were burnt beyond recognition after a loaded truck hit a tricycle at an intersection after its brakes failed.

The tricycle caught fire in the process leading to the death of all occupants.

The charred bodies were however conveyed and deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after a team of police officers and paramedics visited the scene.

The Ashanti Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen, who spoke to Citi News, said some of the bodies have now been identified.

“The bodies had been burnt beyond recognition so we took them to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation, identification and autopsy. Initially, we were finding it difficult to identify them but for now, we know we have one madam Ayishaitu Bossman who is 58 years old, Ali Baba, 32 years and the rider, Iddrisu Mumuni who is 50 years old.”

Paa Willie, an eyewitness, had earlier narrated the events leading up to the fire to Citi News.

“We were standing around the junction when we noticed two people who got down from a bus and entered into the tricycle. The tricycle driver used a one-way road and crashed into a trailer that was coming in the opposite direction with a failed brake. The trailer dragged the tricycle close to where I stood and upon reaching there, the tricycle got engulfed in flames.”

“When the trailer driver realized the tricycle was in flames he reversed the car and got down with his mate. The car has now been towed from the scene and the burnt bodies have also been handed to an ambulance by the police. The fire service car arrived after the bodies had been burnt beyond recognition.” he added.

---citinewsroom

