The Renal Patients Association of Ghana has raised alarm over the escalating costs of dialysis treatment, which have surged from GH¢380 to GH¢491.

This latest increase has worsened the financial burden on patients already struggling to pay the bills, according to members of the association.

Earlier this year, the association had opposed a similar upward adjustment. The recent hike has reignited concerns about access to essential healthcare services for renal patients.

Major Baffour Kojo Ahenkorah, spokesperson for the association, pleaded with the government to intervene by absorbing the cost of dialysis treatment for patients.

Expressing worry over the potential rise in mortality rates during an interview with TV3, Major Ahenkorah emphasized the importance of adequate treatment sessions, stating that financial constraints often force patients to settle for fewer sessions than prescribed.

In his appeal to the government, Major Ahenkorah drew parallels with the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) program, suggesting that a similar approach could be adopted to address the challenges faced by dialysis patients.

“If we don’t take care, the mortality rate will go up again. Already, we’re supposed to run three sessions a week but we’re running two sessions due to financial constraints. Even the two sessions are not adequate but what can we do? We just have to manage it. They [government] should revisit the issue, look at it and let’s do something about it.

“They should make a good decision and see…something like the government taking up the cost of dialysis. They can make that decision.

“If they were able to do the free SHS and it’s running now, even though there are issues, they can do the same thing to dialysis. We might be having one or two issues but along the line, we can streamline it and manage,” he expressed.

The issue of dialysis treatment costs and the availability of adequate equipment has long been a contentious issue in Ghana's healthcare system.