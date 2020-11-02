COVID-19: Ghana's Active Cases Increase Sharply To 620 LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Some 66 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded. This takes the number of active cases to 620, according to the Ghana Health Service latest report. The total number of cumulative cases has ballooned to 48,200. Out of that number, 47,260 have recovered. The death toll stands at 320. CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
