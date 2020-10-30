Ghana’s COVID-19 Death Toll Hit 320

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has increased to 320.

This was after four more people succumbed to the virus.

The Ghana Health Service in its latest update revealed that the country’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 48,055.

This was after 64 new cases were recorded.

It added that 47,169 people have so far recovered or discharged from treatment facilities.

Ghana currently has 566 active cases.

