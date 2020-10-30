ModernGhanalogo

30.10.2020 Headlines

Ghana’s COVID-19 Death Toll Hit 320

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has increased to 320.

This was after four more people succumbed to the virus.

The Ghana Health Service in its latest update revealed that the country’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 48,055.

This was after 64 new cases were recorded.

It added that 47,169 people have so far recovered or discharged from treatment facilities.

Ghana currently has 566 active cases.

Headlines
Two More 'Killers' Of Mfantseman MP Arrested
Kroll Case: Domelevo Wrong, Don’t Pay $1m – Court Rules For Osaafo-Maafo
As Masters, We'll Inherit Akufo-Addo’s Mess In 2021 And Turn Things Around – Mahama
Is It A Crime To Praise Mahama? — Alavanyo Chiefs
NDC PC Cletus Avoka Escapes Gunmen, Campaign Convoy Robbed
Liberian Minister Dies At Korle Bu
Volta Secessionist Dies In Police Custody
No Teacher Union Declared Strike Under Akufo-Addo Gov't – NAPO
NDC Suspends Ayawaso North constituency Chair Over Gun Claims Against Said Sinare
