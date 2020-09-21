ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.09.2020 Social News

Tipper Truck Kills Driver, Mate At Gomoa Budumburam

Tipper Truck Kills Driver, Mate At Gomoa Budumburam
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A driver and his mate met their untimely death when a tipper truck crushed them at Big Apple, a suburb of Gomoa Budumburam in the Central Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the commercial Ford Transit vehicle with registration number GW 8274-20, while making a U-turn at Big Apple crashed with the tipper truck which was heading towards Winneba from Kasoa.

The driver’s mate died on the spot while the driver was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital.

According to Moses Ankrah, an eyewitness, the driver’s mate after the crash went through the window unto the street and died.

920202063603-k5grj7u3h1-gomoa-buduburam-crash-1

“Two people, a mate and his driver died after the tipper truck crashed into them at Big Apple around 4 am. The Ford Transit commercial vehicle was trying to do a U-turn at Big Apple but unfortunately for them the tipper truck had reached Big Apple and crushed them to death, ” Moses Ankrah said.

He indicated that the driver died at the hospital while his mate died on the spot.

“The driver upon reaching the hospital died while his mate died on the spot after the incident,” the eyewitness told Citi News.

The incident comes barely a week after another crash which involved another Ford Transit commercial car and a saloon car at Gomoa Adam close to Apam.

Five people died on the spot while nine sustained injuries.

Medical Superintendent at the St.Luke Catholic Hospital in Apam where the victims were taken to called for the dualisation of the Accra Cape Coast stretch to reduce such incidents.

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Panabo community laments for help to enable their children to get back to school after COVID-19
NADMO, Police Investigates Death Of Ghanaian Juvenile Players
E/R: Four Killed In Road Crash At Somanya
Okada Business Will Keep Booming If Roads Are Not Expanded – Researcher
Odumase-Konongo Car Crash Leaves Three In Critical Condition
Residents In Accra Demand Rehabilitation Of All Inner City Roads [Video]
C/R: Female Student Commits Suicide Before Writing Last BECE Paper
Ghanaian Kills Colleague In US
Nurses Intended Strike Hit With Court Injunction
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

E/R: Tension In NPP As Philip Addison, Four Other Aspirants ...
41 minutes ago

Ghana's Active Covid-19 Cases Now 507
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line