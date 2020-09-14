Celebrity Painter Bright Hodzor trains 135 Youth in Painting and Interior Design

Ghanaian celebrity painter, Bright Hodzor has offered training to 135 youth in the Volta region during a Painting and Interior Design workshop hosted by Talent TAHUF Foundation and Avance Media with support from AGATEX Paints.

The training sessions which were hosted in Aflao and Ho got the participants introduced to basic skills in painting and received knowledge on how to create designs from various innovative techniques.

As part of engaging participants through practical experiences, participants in Aflao partnered the Ketu South Health Directorate to give a facelift to the Akpokploe CHPS Compound through painting and in Ho, the Anglican primary school was also painted by the participants

Participants were also furnished with learning materials include canvas, paint (acrylic, emulsion & oil), weblinks, and colour charts with T-shirts from AGATEX Paints.

Given the success of the workshop, organisers are set to extend it to other parts of the county.

The workshop was successful with the support and partnership from Values For Life, Dominion Paints, Kekeli Radio and Young Heart Foundation.