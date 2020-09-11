ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
11.09.2020 Obituaries

Funeral Rites For Late Prophet Seth Frimpong Announced

Families of the late Legendary Ghanaian Gospel musician Prophet Seth Frimpong are out with the funeral arrangements of their beloved.

According to them; he will be laid in state on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Akitibomo School Park after that a burial service will be showered on him, then his mortal remains will find it final resting place at Akitibomo Royal Cemetery.

After his burial, the family will sit at Akitibomo School to perform his final funeral rite. On Sunday 4th of October, the family will then sit at the Akitibomo School Park.

Thanksgiving service will be held at Upper Room Assemblies of God Church, Patasi Kumasi on Sunday 11th October 2020.

Prophet Seth Frimpong died, after battling with a short illness earlier this year. His death caused a lot of sorrows to the Ghanaian gospel fraternity most especially the Nation's worshiper Brother Sammy who was very close to him before his death. He was fifty (50) years old.

SeanCity Media sends our condolences to the family

