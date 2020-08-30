Akufo-Addo Makes 16th COVID-19 Address Tonight: Ghanaians Anticipate Reopening Of Airports

As President Nana Akufo-Addo engages the public tonight for the 16th time on measures taken to deal with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is high anticipation among Ghanaians looking forward to the reopening of the country's airports and borders post-lockdown

The president has been engaging the public through LIVE nationwide broadcasts ever since the country recorded its first COVID-19 case.

The President is expected to announce further ease to the various restrictions put in place as part of efforts to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

In his fifteenth address, the President said the Aviation Ministry,the Ghana Airport company, and other stakeholders are working together to fashion out a plan which when considered will allow for the opening of the country’s airport to human traffic.

The President will also touch on the case management in the country and give a fair idea of the country’s cases count in his address.