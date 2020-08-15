ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Never Baptizes Women!!
15.08.2020

Fire Destroys Stores At Takoradi Market Circle

A fire outbreak which started around 12:30 am on Saturday, August 15 on the Kingston Avenue at the Takoradi Market Circle has destroyed about five stores.

First Samuel, a popular provision shop at the market was also affected by the inferno.

Western Regional Fire Service PRO, DO3 Emma Bonney told Citi News several groceries were destroyed in the fire-outbreak which took five hours to putout.

He said, they deployed about seven fire tenders before they were able to bring the inferno under control.

This comes barely a after fire destroyed a number of structures at a kiosk estate at Shiashie in Accra on Friday.

Part of the Electoral Commission’s Greater Accra Regional office was also gutted by fire on Friday.

---citinewsroom

