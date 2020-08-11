Multimedia Group Apologises To Anas For Ken Agyapong's 'Sins'

The Multimedia Group Limited has apologised to investigative journalists Anas Aremeyaw Anas for allegations of bribery, corruption, extortion and impersonation levelled against him on one of its platforms Adom TV by Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong on 26 February 2019.

The group rendered the apology in a statement signed by the Management of Adom TV in a publication in the Daily Graphic.

According to the management, the allegations suggested that the investigative journalist was a criminal who engaged in illegal mining, popularly called galamsey.

It also alleged that Mr Anas impersonated army officers.

The group said such allegations against the investigative journalist were false and should not have been broadcast on its platform.

The apology and retraction read: "The said allegations have been found to be false and same should not have been on the programme. The publication of such words against Anas Aremeyaw Anas is most regrettable”.

"The Management of the Multimedia Group, Benjamin Kwame Asante, Dominic Kissi Yeboah and Abdulai Awudu do hereby apologise and unconditionally and unreservedly retract the allegations and comments made against Anas Aremeyaw Anas”.

The MGL further indicated that it will not broadcast or further publish such untruths on its platforms.

"Management undertakes not to further publish or reproduce the said allegations and comments on any of its platforms".

Anas sued 3 staff of MGL along with the company for defamation in April 2019.

The investigative journalist, in that suit, noted that his reputation as a globally-acclaimed investigative journalist had been injured and prayed the court to award him damages: costs, which included lawyers’ fees following defamatory comments by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong on 26 February 2019 on Adom TV, which is part of the Multimedia Group.

