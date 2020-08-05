Covid-19: Eight More Die; Death Toll Now 199

Eight new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Ghana.

This raises the death toll to 199.

Some 574 new cases of covid-19 have also been recorded.

This pushes the case count to 39,075.

The latest update was announced in a post on the Ghana Health Service’s website.

According to the Service, the cases were reported in the lab on August 2.

A total of 35,563 clinical recoveries have also been recorded in Ghana.

Ghana's current active case count stands at 3,313.

Out of this number, seven are in a critical condition, five on ventilators, and 23 in severe condition.