Covid-19: Stranek-Africa Call For An Audit Into GHS54.3 Million Spent On Free Food

Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK-Africa) has called on the Auditor-General to audit the GHS54.3 Million spent on food provided by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to feed people during the three weeks period of the lockdown.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection distributed cookd and uncooked foods items to the poor in Accra and Kumasi during the three-week lockdown period.

During a mid-year budget review in Parliament last week, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed that the exercise cost the government a whopping sum of GHS54.3million.

In a letter from Stranek-Africa today, it stressed that it is prudent for an audit to be conducted on how the colossal amount was spent on dry food packs and cooked meals by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

“We humbly request you to specially audit the amount spent on the Covid-19 food by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection since the country has been thrown into a state of shock, to ascertain in details what actually went into that amount”, the letter addressed to the Office of the Auditor-General has said.

Find letter from Stranek-Africa below: