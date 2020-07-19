Akufo-Addo Ends Covid-19 Self-Isolation; Test Still Negative LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO President Nana Akufo-Addo President Akufo-Addo has completed his two weeks coronavirus related self-isolation. Accordingly, the President is still Covid-19 negative. Mr Akufo-Addo has since July 4, 2020 been in self-isolation at the Presidential Villa of the Jubilee House. He went into self-isolation after he was exposed to coronavirus following a positive test of one member of his inner circle. —Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
