Akufo-Addo Ends Covid-19 Self-Isolation; Test Still Negative

President Akufo-Addo has completed his two weeks coronavirus related self-isolation.

Accordingly, the President is still Covid-19 negative.

Mr Akufo-Addo has since July 4, 2020 been in self-isolation at the Presidential Villa of the Jubilee House.

He went into self-isolation after he was exposed to coronavirus following a positive test of one member of his inner circle.

—Daily Guide

