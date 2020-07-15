I Am Disappointed In NPP For Disparaging Professor Agyemang's Appointment – Hon Ntoso

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Krachi West in the Oti region of Ghana, Honorable Helen Adjoa Ntoso has described the National Democratic Congress' candidature as a perfect match to transform the nation.

She expressed happiness and said she is one of the persons who advocated for women to be given the nod to occupy top offices.

In an interview with this Reporter, SwanQy Jay, the legislator said the appointment of Professor Jane Opoku Agyemang is a plus to the NDC and the nation as a whole.

She added that Professor Opoku Agyemang's credentials are top-notch and blending it with John Dramani Mahama’s experience and foresight will help develop Ghana and alleviate people from hardships.

Queried on comments from the opposition NPP on Professor Jane Opoku Agyemang's appointment, she replied bitterly that she is disappointed in Honorable Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Bernard Antwi Boasiako AKA Chairman Wontumi, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah MP for Adenta and others who use abusive words on the appointee.

‘ It Saddens my heart hearing this from persons who are expected to be role models' – Hon Ntoso stated.

On ‘Politics of insults', Hon Ntoso said if we as Ghanaians start to seek for legal actions against people who insult and abuse us this menace will fade away from our political space. She is of the view that because nobody has sued anyone yet due to defamation and assault here in Ghana people think they can always get away freely after insulting and lying about people.