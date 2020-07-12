COVID-19: EC Doing Everything Possible To Keep Public Safe

Listen to article

The Electoral Commission's (EC) has assured the public that it would do everything possible within its powers to keep the public safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after the EC was heavily criticized on social media when a video emerged that some registration officials at certain centres do not clean fingerprint scanners before and after their use.

But a statement from the Commission has assured that they have taken the issue up and investigation have begun.

It said the EC would not hesitate to take the necessary action against any official found to be negligent in the observance of the COVID-19 protocols.

The statement said the EC has alerted its monitoring teams to put that agenda on their radar as well as re-echo the precautionary measure to its temporary staff.

It recalled that the Commission as part of anti-COVID-19 protocols instructed officials to sanitize the hands of all applicants before and after every process.

According to the statement the officials had been directed to also clean the fingerprint scanners with a wet wipe after every use during the intensive training organized for them before the exercise began.

It said the safety of applicants was foremost in the registration process and the Commission would go to any length to observe the measures outlined by the Ghana Health Service.

The statement encouraged applicants to draw the attention of registration officials to any anomaly to ensure the safety of everybody participating in the registration exercise.

The Commission reiterates its commitment to the safety protocols and urges applicants to collaborate with registration officials by observing the safety protocols, which include wearing face masks, washing hands, checking temperature, and sanitizing hands before and after the registration exercise to keep safe.

---GNA